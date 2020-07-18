1/
Rev. Msgr. Arthur W. Bastress
{ "" }
On July 16, 2020 Rev. Msgr. Arthur W. Bastress, P.A.; beloved son of the late Frances E. (Sellman) Bastress and Arthur M. Bastress; devoted brother of John L Bastress, Sr. Joan Marie, I.H.M., Paul C. Bastress (Beverly) and Robert L. Bastress (Diane). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Monsignor will return to his first pastorate and lie in State at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 8501 Loch Raven Blvd. on Sunday from 4 to 8 PM, where a wake service will be held at 7 PM and on Monday at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen 5200 N. Charles St. from 10 to 11 AM when a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Mask must be worn at both churches with social distancing.

Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Mary's Seminary and University 5400 Roland Avenue Baltimore, MD 21210 for the education of men for priestly ministry will be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements by Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Lying in State
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
JUL
19
Wake
07:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
JUL
20
Wake
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
