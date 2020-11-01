1/1
Arthur Walker
Arthur Richard Walker, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed peacefully October 7, 2020 surrounded by the love of his Life, Jane Walker and daughter Erin Walker-Rutherford. He is survived by wife Jane, daughter Erin, son in law Joe, and three dear grandchildren Samson, Isabelle and Magnus.

Art was born in Baltimore, MD to Arthur and Loretta Walker. Art grew up playing baseball and enjoying time with family.

Art had a lifelong love of photography, history, the Rocky Mountains and his family, especially wife Jane and daughter Erin. His Dad jokes, peaceful smile, frequent cards with newspaper clippings and knack for gracious presence with everyone he met will be missed.

Art dedicated his life to helping others. After graduating from Frostburg University, Towson University, and Medical College of VA/VCU, he served in various roles at Goodwill of Denver, Colorado Division of Rehabilitation, Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents, Riverside Rehabilitation Institute, MCV Hospital Neurosciences Center, the Kidney Foundation of Virginia, and New York Life Insurance long term care agent.

While at Cumberland Hospital, Art teamed with Therapists and horse enthusiasts to begin a therapeutic riding center in an old horse barn on the property. Art remained a devoted advocate for the continuation of the facility which is now DreamCatchers Therapeutic Riding Center in Toano, VA.

Art's family is requesting donations in lieu of flowers to be made to continue DreamCatchers mission. Please make a check out to Williamsburg Community Foundation, 1323 Jamestown Road, Suite 103, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Write in the memo line on check "IMO Art Walker and the the John Walker memorial fund". Or you can give online to the John Walker Memorial Fund at Williamsburgcommunityfoundation.org, note "IMO Art Walker" to designate your gift.

Family and friends will host private memorial ceremonies in Maryland and Colorado following cremation.

Art's family appreciates all the love and support during this season. And we know Art would want you all to know how much he loved you all, hope you follow sound medical advice and VOTE.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
