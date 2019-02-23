|
Athanasios K. Kostoulias passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 with his wife Toni and daughters Tula and Dina by his side. He leaves behind his wife, daughters and grandchildren Bruce and Athanasia, and brothers, nieces and nephews in Greece. Family will receive friends on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD, with a Trisagion service at 7:30pm. He will lie in repose on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 12:30pm to 1pm at the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection in the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Rd, Woodlawn, MD followed by a funeral service at 1pm. Interment, Greek Orthodox Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston Street, Baltimore, MD, 21201
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019