Athena M. Roche
Athena M. Roche (nee Copoulos), on September 17, 2020 beloved mother of Thomas W. Roche, Holly L. Serio, Randy M. Roche; beloved grandmother of Jennifer L. Schoenle, Clark A. Roche, Kristen N. Flaherty, Ashley M. Roche; and great-grandmother to Justin T. Schoenle, Mason G. Flaherty and Kory J. Flaherty. Loving sister to Christina Panagakos. She was preceded in death by her parents; Mr. & Mrs. Michael D. Copoulos, Her brothers, James & Johnny Copoulos, her sister, Frances Myers, and her beloved grandson, Justin M. Serio. She is survived by her life-long companion and best friend, William Schmale. A public viewing will be held on September 20, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM with a funeral service beginning at 7 PM at Ambrose Funeral home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd, Halethorpe, MD 21227.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
SEP
20
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
SEP
20
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
