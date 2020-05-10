Atterista M. BOWMAN
On April 27, 2020, ATTERISTA M. (nee Scovens) departed this life to enter into eternal rest. She was the wife of Anthony Bowman, devoted mother of Diane Fitzgerald, Carl Barnhill Jr., and NaKeshia Bowman, loving grandmother of Carl Barnhill III and Teagan Fitzgerald, and beloved sister of Thomas Scovens Jr., Roslyn Nesbit, Kevin Beverly and Elton Medley. A celebration of life is planned for her birthday in July. Full tribute posted on www.chatmanharrisfh.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
