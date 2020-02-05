Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Reisterstown United Methodist Church
246 Main Street
Reisterstown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Atwood Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Atwood R. Smith


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Atwood R. Smith Notice
Atwood Russell Smith, 94, of Glyndon, MD passed away on February 2, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1925 in Kinston, NC to the late Alton and Iley (nee Tilghman) Smith. He was married to Sarah Smith.

Mr. Smith was a guidance counselor with Oakland Mills High School, Howard County, MD. He was a US Navy Veteran and served in WWII and the Korean War. He was a graduate of Grainger High School in Kinston, NC and received a Bachelor's and Master's at East Carolina University.

He is survived by his wife Sarah (nee Campman) Smith; daughter Amy Shelley and her husband Terry; son A. Russell Smith, Jr. and his wife Beth; grandsons Jacob, Zach and Nathan Shelley; grandson Josh Smith and his wife Jenn; granddaughter Jessi Pearson and her husband Tony; great grandchildren Caleb and Rowan Smith and Ellie and Luke Pearson.

Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:30am at Reisterstown United Methodist Church, 246 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD. Interment in Baltimore National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or Reisterstown United Methodist Church. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Atwood's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -