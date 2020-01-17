Home

Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church, Glyndon
65 Sacred Heart Lane
Reisterstown, MD
On January 15, 2020 Audelia Zappacosta of Owings Mills, MD beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Zappacosta, Sr. Mother of Ronald V. Zappacosta, Joseph P. Zappacosta, Jr., Mary Jeanne Kushner and Russell L. Zappacosta. Grandmother of Joseph P. Zappacosta, III, Ronald V. Zappacosta, Jr., Mikhel A. Kushner, Mia Z. Byrd and Michael C. Zappacosta (Shannon). Great grandmother of Caitlin Zappacosta, Lauren Zappacosta, Adalynn Zappacosta and Francesca Zappacosta. Also survived by niece Joyce Rudnick and nephew Raymond Kohlhepp. Sister of the late Helen Kohlhepp.

Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Sunday 2-4 & 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, 11:30am at Sacred Heart Church, Glyndon, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD. Interment in Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy in America-Scholarships, Sons of Italy Foundation, 219 E Street, NE, Washington, D.C. 20002. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
