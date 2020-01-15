Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Audley J. Thomson, age 89, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on January 12, 2020. Born in Bel Air, Maryland, he was the son of the late James and Sophie Tess (Stierstorfer) Thomson and husband of the late Jean Elizabeth Preston Thomson. He was a lifelong resident of Harford County, was a firefighter for the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company and was in the Power Squadron for many years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. Audley was an avid waterman and he enjoyed boating and hunting, but fishing was, by far, his favorite.

Audley is survived by his daughters, Leslie Thomson Western and her husband Freddy of Wake Village, TX, and Stacey Leigh Moyer and her husband Dave of Forest Hill, MD; grandchildren, Freddy Western, Barbara Thompson, Geoffrey Smith, Sophia Brown, Manuel Western, Dani Ritchey, Kelsey Moyer; 9 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his companion, Almeda Keithley.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation Attn: Membership Department 6 Herndon Avenue Annapolis, MD 21403.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
