On February 23, 2019 Audra Wilma Bartlett (nee Swecker) passed away early Saturday morning. Born in Huttonsville and raised in Beverly, West Virginia to a family of ten children; like many of her generation she moved to Baltimore with her sister in the 1950's to seek opportunity, change and excitement. It was there she met and married, the late Turner C. "Bud" Bartlett. They would have three children: Deborah O'Leary; the late Dianne Lawrence and Leonard "Jimmy" Bartlett. She was many things; a devoted daughter to her mother Nina and father Norman, and a supportive, loving wife, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt.Not only a homemaker, she worked at General Electric, Falcon, Memtec (US Filter), and was a business owner. She had an antique store in Essex (Nearly New on Marlyn Avenue) and another in Middle River. Audra enjoyed a wide range of artistic pursuits, playing Bingo, going to the casino and dealer's choice poker with her many friends and sister Cre. You could also often find her at a yard sale on many a fair weather weekend. Her independent spirit, determination, thoughtful advice, no nonsense opinion and sharp wit, will be missed by more than we can count.She is also survived by her granddaughters Nicole Wielepski & Helen Maliszewski & her grandsons Steven Lawrence and Christopher O'Leary. Great-grandson Kaleb O'Leary, and great-granddaughters Dianna & Iris Maliszewski and Elizabeth Wieleps. Visitation Friday 3-5 & 7-9 pm and Saturday 9-11 am at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Services Saturday will begin at 11 am. Cremation Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
