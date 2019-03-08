Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Bailey

Notice Condolences Flowers

Audrey Bailey Notice
Audrey D. Bailey, 92, of Westminster, and formerly of Arbutus, MD, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Lorien Healthcare Center in Taneytown with her family at her bedside. Born July 19, 1926 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Marie (Mazingo) Dages, Sr. She was the devoted wife of Warren Calvin Bailey, to whom she was married for 72 years. Audrey was a clerk with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Baltimore for many years. She was a life-long member of Christ Lutheran Church in Baltimore. She enjoyed traveling, dining out, bus trips to area casinos and spending time with her family. Surviving, in addition to her beloved husband Warren, are son, Roland Bailey and wife Mary of Westminster; grandchildren, Ryan Bailey, Casey Bailey and wife Korinna, and William Mathers III; 2 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is also remembered by life-long friend, Helen Uhlhorn. Audrey was predeceased by daughter, Jeanne Campbell; brother, Albert Dages, Jr.; and sister, Vilma Sweet. A memorial service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 S, Charles St., Baltimore , MD with the Rev. Susan Tjornehoj officiating. Inurnment will follow in the chapel columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Audrey's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to The Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department, 5200 Southwestern Blvd., Arbutus, MD 21227.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.