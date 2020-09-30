On September 25, 2020 AUDREY E. 'BETTY' HORN (nee Collison); beloved wife of the late Charles Collins Horn and loving mother of Vernon E. Horn.



A Graveside Service will be held in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, October 3 at 11am. Face coverings are mandatory. Those wishing to attend, please arrive at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 by 10:45am.



In her honor, donations in Betty's name to the Christian Community Center, 1412 Hollins Street, Baltimore, MD 21223. A guest book is available at



