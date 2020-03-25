Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Spitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey E. Spitzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey E. Spitzer Notice
On March 17, 2020 Audrey Elizabeth Spitzer (nee McKeldin) passed away at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl Spitzer; devoted mother of Bonnie Edwards (Wayne Edwards) and Joyce Levee (Rocky Levee); dear sister of Esther Cullum and the late William, Theodore, James and George McKeldin and Doris Serio; loving grandmother of Megan Edwards, Chelsea Edwards, Audra Cox, Allison Levee, Abbey Levee and the late Jack Levee; great grandmother of Jace Barrett, Jaxon Barrett, Kaiden Cox, Elizabeth Cox, Dulaney Cox, and Sadie Gable; also survived by Bonnie's companion James Bowman.

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Sunday June 28, 2020 from 1 to 2 PM at which time a memorial service will begin. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church 224 N. Main St. Bel Air, MD 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -