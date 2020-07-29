1/1
Audrey E. Spitzer
On March 17, 2020 Audrey Elizabeth Spitzer (nee McKeldin) passed away at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl Spitzer; devoted mother of Bonnie Edwards (Wayne Edwards) and Joyce Levee (Rocky Levee); dear sister of Esther Cullum and the late William, Theodore, James and George McKeldin and Doris Serio; loving grandmother of Megan Edwards, Chelsea Edwards, Audra Cox, Allison Levee, Abbey Levee and the late Jack Levee; great grandmother of Jace Barrett, Jaxon Barrett, Kaiden Cox, Elizabeth Cox, Dulaney Cox, and Sadie Gable; also survived by Bonnie's companion James Bowman.

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2-3 PM, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 3PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church 224 N. Main St. Bel Air, MD 21014.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
July 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 25, 2020
My condolences to Audreys family. She was a light of love to everyone she met. Always a smile and kind word. She will be sorely missed.
Bonnie Wolf
