Audrey Fay Creswell, age 75, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on September 11, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Pikeville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Arnold and Betty (Amodio) Janney and wife of 59 years to the late George Bush Creswell, Sr. Audrey loved God and her family deeply. She was always available in her kind and gentle way to listen or give advice and always ready with hugs and kisses. She was a member of the Nazarene Church in Bel Air where she taught Sunday School for many years. She loved traveling especially to Kentucky for annual family reunions. She also enjoyed sewing and reading. Audrey was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister & Aunt. She will be dearly missed by all.
Audrey is survived by her daughters, Janice Ann Midile and Melissa Fay Clagg (Ronny Sr.); grandchildren, James Weston Chambers III, Nicholus Gload, Desiree Gload, Ronny Clagg, Jr. and Ryland Clagg; great grandchildren, Xavier Winemiller, Olivia Chambers, Liam Chambers, Elena Ritmiller, Miriam Chambers, Noah Clagg, Daniel Chambers and Noah Chambers; sister, Elsie Mae McCleary; and brother, Avery Lynn Janney.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, George Bush Creswell, Jr., daughter, Lisa Ann Creswell and brother, Ernie Keith Janney.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Thursday, at the funeral home at 11:00 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
