Audrey Jean Raunig

Audrey Jean Raunig Notice
Audrey Jean Raunig, age 80, of Fallston, MD passed away on May 5, 2019 at her home. Born in Charleroi, PA, she was the daughter of Matt Everest and Julia M. (Hornick) Oberg and wife of the late Robert E. Raunig. She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Glen Arm for about 15 years and she was an avid Bridge player who earned master points. Mrs. Raunig is survived by daughter, Amy J. Billings and her husband, Harley and son, Philip M. Donmoyer and his wife, Laura; four grandsons, Michael, Steven, Zachary, and Andrew; and two granddaughters, Abigail and Emma. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at 10 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, Glen Arm, MD. Interment will be private.Those who desire may make contributions to St. John's Lutheran Church, 13300 Manor Road, Glen Arm, MD 21057.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019
