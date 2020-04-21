|
|
Our beloved MomMom Audrey Jeanne Hoffman died on April 13, 2020 from pneumonia. She was 89. Sshe was born and raised in Baltimore and lived for a time in Dover, Delaware, Audrey dearly loved animals, dancing and the lights of her long life, her family: her four children -Bruce (Cynde), Marc (Janet) and Greg (Jyoti) Hoffman and Lisa Archer (Rick); nine grandchildren - Katie, Josh, Kris, Maggie, Ben, Zach, Becky, Kelli and Sam; 11 great grandchildren; and her sister, Judy Frye Jones. She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Gladys Witcher, and by her husband of 44 years, Paul "The Bear" Hoffman, who played pro basketball with the original Baltimore Bullets. Donations may be made to the SPCA or Humane Society.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2020