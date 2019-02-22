Audrey Kaminski, age 91, of Bel Air, MD passed away on February 15, 2019 at Greenfield Senior Living at Bel Air. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Stanley and Lena (Kohlhepp) Teal and wife of the late Edward Francis Kaminski Sr. She was a member of the Senior Activity Center Memoir Class in Bel Air, DAR, and a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. Audrey always put family first since they were the most important thing to her.Mrs. Kaminski is survived by two sons, Edward F. Kaminski, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA and his wife, Carole, and Allan Kaminski of Woodlawn and his wife, Lynn; daughter, Diana Bara of Longmont, CO and her husband, Brian; sister, Gloria Komar of Baltimore; ten grandchildren, Ian, Jessie, Christopher, and Alyssa Kaminski, Matt Schroeder, Laura Aldinger, Michael and Mark Kaminski, Jonathan Cox, and Kristen Bara; and several nieces and nephews with special gratitude to her Goddaughter Donna Stevenson.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister, Viola Gettier.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, February 27 at 10:45 am.Those who desire may make contributions to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary