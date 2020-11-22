Audrey L. Miller, age 93, died November 18th, 2020. Audrey was born in Baltimore City, MD January 11th, 1927 to Ada and Harvey Ruhl. She was married to William J. Miller on June 15, 1946 and died July 15 1997. They had three children: Harvey W. Miller/wife Judy, Linda A. Gerber/husband Louis, William D. Miller/wife Laurie; three grandchildren: Josh, Peter and Daniel Gerber; and nine great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be left at at evansfuneralchapel.com
. Interment private. Celebration of life TBA.