Audrey Louise Schroth

Audrey Louise Schroth Notice
On August 19, 2019, Audrey Louise Schroth née Broyles, beloved wife of Kenneth C. Schroth; devoted mother of Kelly Bassin (Robert), Dawn Miller (Mark) and the late Jill Leslie McKew; grandmother of Kenneth Crue, Kelsey Bassin, Luke Miller, Kirstyn Bassin, Morgan Nicholson, Paul Miller, and Daniel Miller, great grandmother of nine; sister of the late Eileen Countess and Shirley Evans.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 AM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 3006 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD 21048.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
