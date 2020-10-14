Audrey Graul-Gunther (nee Milden), age 95, went to be with her Lord peacefully on October 9, 2020. She was born in Bayonne, NJ, on July 20, 1925. After moving to Baltimore, she attended Hamilton Junior High School and Eastern High School. She was a certified dental assistant for 44 years, a member of the Greater Baltimore Dental Assistants Society, the Maryland Dental Assistants Association and the American Dental Assistants Association. She was a member of the Bel Air Woman's Club and a member of the "Dazzling Dutchesses" Red Hat Society. She enjoyed many years of ballroom and line dancing. She married Louis George Graul, Jr. on February 5, 1942, and was the loving mother of three daughters and their husbands Constance and Willard Shepherd of Street, Sharon and Bob Barrett of Street, and Beth and Ron Eller of Huntersville, NC. She had five dear grandchildren and nine precious great grandchildren. She is also survived by her current husband, William C. Gunther, of Phoenix. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Robert Milden and Mary Rita (Frisch) Milden, her brother, William John Milden, and her husband, Louis George Graul, Jr.
Inurnment and a Memorial service are being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Audrey Graul-Gunther's name to the Senator Bob Hooper House, www.bobhooperhouse.org
or Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014.