On November 24, 2020; AUDREY MARIE MOREE; survived by her children; Janice Moree and her husband Loren Staples, Gary Moree, Monica Moree and Ronald Moree, her grandchildren Nicole Moree, Dana Cala, David Cala, Paul Hampshire and Michael Hampshire and multiple great-grandchildren, her brother Earl McGee and sister Roberta Martin. She is predeceased by a grandson, Donovan Moree and two brothers; Robert and Donald Mullineaux.



Visitation will be held at Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmonson Ave., Catonsville, MD on Tues., Dec. 1, 2020 between 2 - 5pm. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wed., December 2, 2020 at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville, MD. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with. Help her kindness, loyalty and compassion continue by making a donation to the Alzheimer's Organization in lieu of flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store