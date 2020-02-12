Home

Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
Parkwood Cemetery
Audrey Marie Shannahan


1927 - 2020
Audrey Marie Shannahan
Audrey Marie Shannahan, 92, of Baltimore, MD, went home to be with the Lord on February 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bernard and precious daughter Kathy. She is survived by her cherished son Michael, dear daughter and loving caregiver Bonnie, and special cousin Angie. She is also survived by many loving "adopted" family members; sons Tom and Ken, daughter Teresa, granddaughter Melissa and so many more who called her "Mom" and "Grandmom".

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road ( at Echodale). Time of prayer and remembrance begins at 10:30 am with graveside services to follow at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to assist with funeral expenses or memorial gifts to The Children's cancer Foundation in Audrey's name: www.childrenscancerfoundation.org www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
