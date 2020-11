Audrey Stein, age 88 passed away peacefully at home in Ellicott City, MD on November 12. She is survived by her best friend, Carole Zito and predeceased by Michael Zito, Sr. Also survived by Michael Zito, Jr. (Cathy) and Laurie Wetzel (Mark) and their children along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held, to make online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com