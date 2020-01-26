Home

Audrey Stubbs May

So many times since you left us on January 24, 2019, we have called your name, remembered a favorite story, or recalled something you said that made us laugh. Those memories of you give us such sweet joy. We were very blessed to have you in our lives. Thank you for being you and rest well in the presence of our Lord and Savior. Love you always,

Semuel W. May, Jr.

Eric and Sharon May

Eric, Jr., Carolyn, Kimberly, Carsen May

Stuart and Pia May

Paul and Melyssa May Moore

Raychel May
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
