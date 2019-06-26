Home

Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Cemetery
1/2 mile south of 10800 Old Court Road
Woodstock, MD
Audrey Waters Notice
On June 23, 2019, Audrey Mae Waters (nee Falter), beloved wife of the late J. Joseph Waters, loving mother of Stephen M. Waters, the late Mary Ellen Dimitrov and her surviving husband Roumen, Kathleen M. Hubberman and her husband Louis, Elizabeth A. Melnikoff and her husband Lee, and James G. Waters. Also survived by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A graveside service and interment will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Cemetery, 1/2 mile south of 10800 Old Court Road, Woodstock, MD 21163. Please omit flowers. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME P.A. of Catonsville. macnabbfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019
