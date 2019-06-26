|
On June 23, 2019, Audrey Mae Waters (nee Falter), beloved wife of the late J. Joseph Waters, loving mother of Stephen M. Waters, the late Mary Ellen Dimitrov and her surviving husband Roumen, Kathleen M. Hubberman and her husband Louis, Elizabeth A. Melnikoff and her husband Lee, and James G. Waters. Also survived by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A graveside service and interment will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Cemetery, 1/2 mile south of 10800 Old Court Road, Woodstock, MD 21163. Please omit flowers. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME P.A. of Catonsville. macnabbfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019