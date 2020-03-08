|
|
On March 5, 2020, August Francis Thiel passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Iris Gloria Thiel (nee Morgan); devoted father of Linda C. Thiel and her husband Robert P. Boyer, Lesley K. Kramer and her late husband Michael A. Kramer, and Karen F. Gardner and her husband Paul D. Gardner; loving grandfather of Michael A. Kramer, Jr. and his wife Jennifer Bliesener, Laura Marie Kramer, Andrew M. Kramer and his wife Kimberly, Dana L. Gardner, and Theresa M. Boyer; cherished great-grandfather of Alex, Emma, Makenzie, and Mary Jane Kramer.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Oak Crest Chapel (8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234), on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 10-11am; at which time a funeral mass will begin. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a memorial donation in August's name to the Oak Crest Benevolent Care Fund, 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234, or the Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Ln, Catonsville, MD 21228. Condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020