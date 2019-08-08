Home

Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
August Vanscay Seibel Notice
On August 6, 2019, August Vanscay Seibel, beloved husband of the late Doris Day Seibel; devoted father of Mary Joyce Sachs (David), V. William Seibel (Carole), and Tom Seibel (Karen); loving grandfather of Kenny Evans (Tania), Joe Sachs, Kristi Sachs, and Amanda Sachs Grabliauskas (Michael), Billy Van Seibel, Justin Seibel, and Kelsie Seibel; great-grandfather of Isabelle, Abigail, Andrew, Nicholas, and Samuel; brother of the late Eleanor Smythe.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, August 10, from 9:30-11 am at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 8, 2019
