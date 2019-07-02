Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calvert Hall College High School
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calvert Hall College High School
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
Augustine F. "Augie" Miceli Sr.

Augustine F. "Augie" Miceli Sr. Notice
On June 29, 2019; Augustine F. "Augie" Miceli, Sr.; beloved husband of Angela M. Miceli (nee Volker); devoted father of Nancy M. Miceli, Augie Miceli, Jr. (Trish) and Angela M. Waple (Jamie); dear grandfather of Cecilia, Caroline, Rosemary, Alexandra and Augie J.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday July 2 at Calvert Hall College High School from 2-5 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 AM at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made to the Augie Miceli Scholarship Fund at Calvert Hall, 8102 LaSalle Rd., Baltimore, Md. 21286.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 2, 2019
