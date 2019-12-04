Home

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
The Slayton House
Columbia, MD
Aurora L. Cooke Trigg

Aurora L. C. Trigg died peacefully at her Columbia, MD home on Nov. 5, 2019 at 88 years young. Born in Halifax County, VA, she was a Charter Member of the Columbia (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She earned a B.S. from West Virginia State Univ. and a M.S. from Morgan State Univ. She taught Science at W. H. Lemmel Jr. High School and chaired Walbrook High School's Science Dept. for almost four decades. Aurora's homegoing service is Dec. 9 at 1:00pm, The Slayton House, Columbia, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
