Aurora L. C. Trigg died peacefully at her Columbia, MD home on Nov. 5, 2019 at 88 years young. Born in Halifax County, VA, she was a Charter Member of the Columbia (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She earned a B.S. from West Virginia State Univ. and a M.S. from Morgan State Univ. She taught Science at W. H. Lemmel Jr. High School and chaired Walbrook High School's Science Dept. for almost four decades. Aurora's homegoing service is Dec. 9 at 1:00pm, The Slayton House, Columbia, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019