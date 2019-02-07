Home

On Sunday, February 3, 2018, Austin Knox, son, brother, and uncle, passed away suddenly at the age of 22 years. Austin will be forever remembered by his father, Bruce Knox Sr., his mother Deanna Douglas and her husband Boyd Douglas, his sister Stephanie Knox, brother Bruce Knox Jr. and his wife Heather Knox, sister Leslie Schwandtner and her husband Rick Schwandtner Jr., his four nephews and extended family. A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2019
