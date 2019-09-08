|
On September 6, 2019, Austin Martin, Jr., beloved husband of the late Esther Mae Martin (nee Krafft); devoted father of Tina M. Shifflett and her husband the late David Shifflett and the late Jerry A. Martin and Richard D. Martin; dear sister of Bettie Elfer Lindsey and the late Billie Bazemore-Johns; loving grandfather of Richard Dean Martin, Jr. and Heather L. Rinker; great grandfather of Lexi, Johnny, Amanda, Rick, III, Sierra, Savannah, Bryce and Tessa; great-great grandfather of Aleah, Heavenly, AJ, Joseph and Jayden. Visitation will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Monday from 4-8 PM, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM. Interment, Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 22478.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019