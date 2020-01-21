|
On Jan 11, 2020 Avalon devoted mother of Avalon & Cheryl and other family, friends, and staff of Carlton C. Douglass Funeral Services. Friends may call at the Howell Funeral Home P.A. 4600 Liberty Heights Ave on Tuesday 3-8pm. Family will recieve friends Tuesday 10 to 11am at Epworth U.M. Church St. Lukes Lane and Liberty Rd. with services beginning at 11am. Interment King Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Carlton C. Douglass Funeral Services P.A. 410-669-1738
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 21, 2020