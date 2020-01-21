Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howell Funeral Home Inc
4600 Liberty Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21207
410-664-6800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epworth U.M. Church
St. Lukes Lane and Liberty Rd
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Epworth U.M. Church
St. Lukes Lane and Liberty Rd
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howell Funeral Home Inc
4600 Liberty Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Avalon Green-Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avalon Green-Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Avalon Green-Lee Notice
On Jan 11, 2020 Avalon devoted mother of Avalon & Cheryl and other family, friends, and staff of Carlton C. Douglass Funeral Services. Friends may call at the Howell Funeral Home P.A. 4600 Liberty Heights Ave on Tuesday 3-8pm. Family will recieve friends Tuesday 10 to 11am at Epworth U.M. Church St. Lukes Lane and Liberty Rd. with services beginning at 11am. Interment King Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Carlton C. Douglass Funeral Services P.A. 410-669-1738
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Avalon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -