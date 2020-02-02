|
On January 30, 2020 B. Elizabeth (nee Wiseman) Wagner beloved wife of the late H. Robert Wagner; devoted mother of Sandra Hamilton, H. Martin Wagner, Steven Wagner; loving grandmother of 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and 2 late grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Monday from 3-5 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kenwood Presbyterian Church kenwoodpresbyterianchurch.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020