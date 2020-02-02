Home

Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
On January 30, 2020 B. Elizabeth (nee Wiseman) Wagner beloved wife of the late H. Robert Wagner; devoted mother of Sandra Hamilton, H. Martin Wagner, Steven Wagner; loving grandmother of 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and 2 late grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Monday from 3-5 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kenwood Presbyterian Church kenwoodpresbyterianchurch.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
