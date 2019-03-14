B. Lorraine Horton, age 83, of Bel Air, MD passed away on March 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and love. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Roland Clarence and Genevieve Willow (Barton) Wolff and wife of Donald V. Horton. She was a member of Dublin United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women's Council for over 50 years and St. Francis Episcopal Church in Lake Placid, Florida. She was a former member of the Dublin Elementary PTA, Recreation Council and performed a myriad of other duties in the community as well as working as a substitute teacher. She was a Girl Scout Troop Leader and Community Leader with the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland for over 50 years. She wrote the Dublin News for 56 years for The Aegis. She was a volunteer at Upper Chesapeake, a member of The Dublin Dancers square dancing group and a member of The Sweet Adeline's. Lorraine was also an active tennis, pickle ball and golf player until the summer of 2018.In addition to her husband of 63 years, Lorraine is survived by three sons, Steve (Cindy) Horton of Bel Air, Scott (Donna) Horton of Nottingham, and Eric (Carla) Horton of Bel Air; two daughters, Diana (Bob) Brewer of Abingdon and Lisa (Dave) Lane of Whiteford; ten grandchildren, Linsee Lane, Jessika Lane, Laura Crook, Nicole Brewer, Joel Wettig, Courtney Long, Casey Horton, Tyler Horton, Nick Horton, and Alyssa Horton; great-grandchildren, Logan, Jayde and Maverick Lane; Step-son Leo (Laurie) Hawel of VA, and his children, Alexandria (Chris) Schurer of CA, August and Grace Hawel of VA; and his Grandchildren Wren, Jonah and Lorelai Schurer; Goddaughter, Judith Wettig of Churchville; and brother, Gerald Wolff of Havre de Grace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings and grandson, Benjamin Williams.Services will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, March 15 at 10 am with The Rev. Annette Chappell officiating.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology, c/o Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 E. Pratt St., Suite 1700, ATTN: Stephanie Davis, Baltimore, MD 21202.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary