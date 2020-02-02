Home

Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
B. Patricia Haddock

B. Patricia Haddock Notice
On January 29, 2020, B. Patricia Haddock; loving wife of David Haddock, beloved mother of Michael David Haddock and his wife Ellen; grandmother of Jennifer, Kylee, Libby and Tommy; sister of Margaret Douglas.

A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157. Full obituary and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
