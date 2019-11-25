|
|
On November 23, 2019, Babette F. Chessler (nee Feustman), of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard D. Chessler, and her son, Howard Chessler. She is survived by daughter, Barbara Chessler, daughter, Abbie Chessler and son-in-law, Ernie Falcone, daughter-in-law, Terry Chessler, and her grandchildren, Eric Chessler, Becky Chessler, and Miranda Klinck.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, November 27, at 11 am. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019