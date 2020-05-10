Babette (Bobbie) Gutman, (née Fader), passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Henry and daughter Nancy, her parents Ira and Beulah Fader. She is survived by her loving children Carol (Todd) Forbes and Ned (Kate) Gutman, devoted brother Bill Fader, grandchildren Debbie (Josh) Trent, David (Stephanie) Forbes, Becky (Rob) McDowell, Willy Gutman, Sophie Gutman and great grandchildren Henry and Charlie Trent and Olivia, Ethan and Madeline McDowell.



Bobbie was an avid reader and had incredible recall. Years after reading a book, upon seeing its cover would recall its title, author and story. She enjoyed art and music, often attending lectures. She believed that there was always more a person could learn. Entertaining was a specialty of hers. She hosted elegant parties for small groups preparing all of the food, arranging the flowers and made it all look effortless.



She spent much of her life volunteering for several organizations. She was a volunteer and Board member of Planned Parenthood of MD, an early supporter and Board member of Center Stage, a docent at the Maryland Historical Society sharing her love and knowledge of Maryland history with elementary school children. An active member and one time Advisory Council President of the Homewood Museum. For 60 years, she was an active member of the Johns Hopkins Women's Board, which included a tenure as President. At one time or another, she was chairman of each fundraising project the Women's Board held. Her favorite project was the Carry-on-Shop, where she helped price, display and arrange merchandise throughout the shop.



Family was important to Bobbie. She organized trips and celebrations so the family could spend time together. She was a kind and generous person who loved being surrounded by friends and family.



We will miss her!



Funeral services are private. In lieu if flowers, please consider a contribution in Bobbie's memory to: Johns Hopkins Children's Center, note on the memo line Nancy Gutman Endowment Fund, Patrice Brylske, Director, 1800 Orleans St. Room 7217, Baltimore, MD 21287 or Planned Parenthood of Maryland, 330 N. Howard St., Baltimore MD 21201.



