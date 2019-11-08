|
May 20, 1930 -
November 03, 2019
BG Wachter was born on May 20, 1930 in Waynesboro, MD. He grew up in Sabillasville, MD with his father, Edgar Barb; his mother, Mary Elizabeth; and his sister Margaret Ann. He attended Thurmont High School and graduated in 1947.
He entered service in the Maryland National Guard at Fort Ritchie, MD immediately after high school.
Barb had an exceptionally distinguished career in the Maryland National Guard. He served in each enlisted position from private to sergeant major, as well as each officer position from second lieutenant to colonel, a uniquely distinctive accomplishment. His dedication to the achievement of high standards resulted in numerous awards and citations over his lengthy career.
General Wachter served with the Maryland Army National Guard from 1948 to 1985. His military awards include the Army Achievement Medal, two Army Commendation Medals, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Legion of Merit. His State of Maryland military awards include the Maryland National Guard Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Service Metal and the Distinguished Service Cross. Other awards during his career include the prestigious and coveted National Guard Bureau "Minuteman Award" and the Federal Women's Program Award for Outstanding Manager/Supervisor of the Year.
Barb holds membership in the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, the 29th Division Association, Post #85, and Post #135 of the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Helen Mae Wachter; two daughters: Carolyn Lee Wachter and Patricia Ann Wachter and her husband, Rick Hudak; two grandsons and their families: Warren Scott Jr. and Katherine Monks and their sons Jeremy and Henry of Joppa, MD and Derek Richard and Stacey Monks of San Diego, CA and Derek's son and daughter, Jack and Emily of Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019