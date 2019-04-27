|
Barbara A. Butler, 76, passed away on April 25, 2019; loving wife of Clarence J. Butler for 57yrs.; devoted daughter of Gladys Pittinger and the late Paul Pittinger, Sr.; beloved mother of Robin Scannell and her husband, Dean, Stacey Dresner and her husband, Ron; dear sister of Paul Pittinger, Jr. and his wife, Donna, Randy Pittinger, and Scott Pittinger and his wife, Robin; cherished grandmother of Ashley Scannell, Gabrielle Dresner and Hayley Dresner. The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, April 29 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. A funeral service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 30 at 11am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Barbara's memory to , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 27, 2019