Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara BUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. BUTLER

Notice Condolences Flowers

Barbara A. BUTLER Notice
Barbara A. Butler, 76, passed away on April 25, 2019; loving wife of Clarence J. Butler for 57yrs.; devoted daughter of Gladys Pittinger and the late Paul Pittinger, Sr.; beloved mother of Robin Scannell and her husband, Dean, Stacey Dresner and her husband, Ron; dear sister of Paul Pittinger, Jr. and his wife, Donna, Randy Pittinger, and Scott Pittinger and his wife, Robin; cherished grandmother of Ashley Scannell, Gabrielle Dresner and Hayley Dresner. The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, April 29 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. A funeral service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 30 at 11am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Barbara's memory to , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now