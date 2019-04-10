Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Ellis

Notice Condolences Flowers

Barbara A. Ellis Notice
On April 6, 2019, Barbara Ellis, daughter of Helen and Albert Brazil. Beloved wife of the late John Ellis. Devoted mother to Allan Ellis and Kimberly Finnegan. Loving Grandmother of Emily Politowicz, Justin Ellis, Conner Finnegan and Corbin Finnegan, and doting Great Grandmother of Logan Ray, Ashton Skye, Zoey Grace and Harley Rose. Survived by sisters Mary Helen, Nancy, Patsy, Lorraine and Daughter in Law Dawn Ellis. Barbara is predeceased by her beloved brothers, Albert John, Edgar Francis, Gerard Joseph, Frederick Suell, and her sister Margaret. She was the brightest light in every room she entered. Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Friday at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now