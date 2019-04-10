|
On April 6, 2019, Barbara Ellis, daughter of Helen and Albert Brazil. Beloved wife of the late John Ellis. Devoted mother to Allan Ellis and Kimberly Finnegan. Loving Grandmother of Emily Politowicz, Justin Ellis, Conner Finnegan and Corbin Finnegan, and doting Great Grandmother of Logan Ray, Ashton Skye, Zoey Grace and Harley Rose. Survived by sisters Mary Helen, Nancy, Patsy, Lorraine and Daughter in Law Dawn Ellis. Barbara is predeceased by her beloved brothers, Albert John, Edgar Francis, Gerard Joseph, Frederick Suell, and her sister Margaret. She was the brightest light in every room she entered. Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Friday at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 10, 2019