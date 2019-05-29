Home

Barbara A. LEE

Barbara A. LEE Notice
On May 25, 2019, Barbara Ann (nee Gantt); devoted mother of Arnold David Lee and the late Bonita Lee; dear grandmother of Alicia Bennett; dear sister of Warren Gantt.Friends may call in the mausoleum chapel at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd., Timonium, on Friday from 10:30 to 11AM. Funeral service will begin at 11AM in the chapel with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Upper Room Worship Center, Inc., 8716 Satyr Hill Rd., Parkville, MD 21234
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019
