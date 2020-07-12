On June 22, 2020 BARBARA A. "Bobbie" MILLS (nee Assaid); beloved wife of James H. Mills; loving mother of Nancy Elizabeth "Betsy" Mills Giannotti and her husband Robert, Laura Vivian Mills Gifford and her husband John, Eric Jonathan Mills and his wife Harriet and Amy Diane Mills Chapman and her husband Chris. "Bobbie" was the cherished grandmother of 10 and loving great-grandmother of 3.



A private Celebration of Bobbie's life will be held at a later date. A guest book is available at



