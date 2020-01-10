Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
On January 5, 2020; Barbara A. Pearce (nee Boublitz) 80 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of Jim Pearce; devoted mother of Kellie Hedrick (Wayne), Phyllis Perzan (Mark), Patricia Freed; loving grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Robert Boublitz, Carol Easton (Lee) and the late Harry and Kenneth Boublitz; also survived by nieces, nephews and loving friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Barbara's life with a receiving of friends at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Monday January 13, 2020 from 4-8 pm with a memorial service on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020
