On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Barbara (née Bell) Van Horn, beloved wife of Robert L. Van Horn, dear mother of Sandi Van Horn, and devoted sister of Kimberly (Bell) Gust. Also survived by several cousins and many friends.



A memorial service for family will be private. The family will contact friends about a life celebration to be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her name to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD 21225 or to Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093.



