Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Barbara "Bobbi" Ackers (nee Rossi) of Towson, MD went to be with the Lord on November 2, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband, Jon (Chip) Ackers of 48 years; dear sisters; Theresa (Terri) Antonelli and her husband Eugene (Gene) Antonelli, and Janice (Jan) Bowersox and her husband John (Jack) Bowersox. She was pre-deceased by two brothers, Raymond J. Rossi of Columbia, SC, and John (Jack) Rossi also survived by sister in law Ann Marie Rossi of Columbia, SC and dear brothers James (Jim) Rossi and Carl Rossi of Huntington Beach, CA. She is also survived by many loving nephews and nieces in Maryland and South Carolina.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. where a Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name: Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences: www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 5, 2019
