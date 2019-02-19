Barbara Ann Alexander, age 70, of Bel Air, MD passed away on February 17, 2019 at her home in Bel Air. Born in Bel Air, MD, she was the daughter of Hayward and Emma (Zealor) Robinson and wife of William Alexander. Barbara loved spending time with her family and she also enjoyed day trips to Lancaster County. She loved working with children and was a teacher director at the Head Start Program in Harford and Cecil Counties. Later in life she loved caring for the elderly. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Alexander is survived by two sons, Brian C. Alexander and Gregory (Suzanne) S. Alexander; six grandchildren, Kamree, Alexis, Jacob, Katie, Paige, and Bryce Alexander; sister, Pauline Brewer; brother, Randy Robinson; also survived by other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6-9 pm and on Friday, February 22, from 11 am-12 pm with a service to follow. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Those who desire may make contributions to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary