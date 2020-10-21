On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Barbara "Bobbie" Ann Barrett, 73 of Bel Air, passed away. Bobbie was the devoted wife of Bob Barrett for 47 years; cherished mother to her three boys: Chris Meister and his wife Amy, Keith Meister and his wife Becky, and Chad Barrett and his wife Katie; loving grandmother of Jorden, Sarah, Allison, Amelia, Brice, and Colton Meister, Carter, Cooper, and Charley Barrett; beloved sister of Lillian Gilka and her husband Paul, and many other loving family and friends.
Bobbie's motto was "Be Happy" and she was always happy to be around her family, especially getting to enjoy meals with them at her favorite restaurants. She dearly loved her grandchildren and cats, and had an appreciation for the simple ways of life.
Family and friends will celebrate Bobbie's life with a Memorial Mass on Thursday, October 22 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church on 141 N Hickory Ave, Bel Air, MD 21014 beginning at 10am.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to; The Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047
Memorial tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com