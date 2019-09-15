|
On September 11, 2019, Barbara Ann Brooks, age 74, of Baltimore, MD passed away peacefully. She is the beloved daughter of the late Charles Truxton and Kathryn Brooks, dearest sister of Kaye Bushel and her husband, Glenn, loved and adored aunt of Alexander Bushel and his wife, Mary, and Caroline Bushel Sheiman and her husband, David, doting great-aunt of "Three Little Angels" Harry and Georgeanna Bushel and Genevieve Sheiman, and cherished friend to many. We love you, our little Barbie, and we will remember you Always.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019