Barbara Ann Callis, age 86, beloved wife of the late Carl "Dick" Callis, lost her battle with cancer on September 8, 2020. Barbara passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, and with the love and support from her many friends. Barbara grew up in Willards, Maryland with her identical twin sister, Betty. She worked as a registered nurse at the University of Maryland College Park Infirmary in the early 1960s, and then spent the remainder of her career at Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore. Barbara enjoyed playing Bridge and tennis with her lifelong friends, and spending time with her husband of 59 years, Dick, on their sailboat in Oxford, Maryland. Barbara was a resident of Columbia, Maryland for 53 years and was the founder and first president of the Wilde Lake Co-Op Children's Nursery. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Carl "Dick" Callis; loving mother of Lynda Pines and husband Ken, Mark and wife Diana, Diane Olencz and husband Joe; cherished grandmother of Kylie, Braeden, Wade, Claudia, Nicole, and Kevin and wife Morgan. She is also survived by her loving twin sister, Betty Andrews. Due to Covid, a private family service will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to Gilchrist Hospice at gilchristcares.org/donations
.